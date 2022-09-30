Inmate charged in threats case facing indictment for more threatening letters

Sep. 29—An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas who is serving a sentence for arson threatened to blow up the federal courthouse in Scranton and harm then-interim U.S. Attorney John Gurganus.

Timothy Koebert, 65, of Warminster, sent several letters from Luzerne County addressed to the federal prosecutor earlier this year threatening him, according to an indictment delivered Wednesday by a federal grand jury.

A letter dated June 1 threatened harm to Gurganus and destruction to the William J. Nealon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse. Subsequent letters in June and July threatened more harm.

Gurganus served as the Middle District of Pennsylvania's interim U.S. attorney from November until the U.S. Senate in June confirmed Gerard M. Karam as the district's top federal prosecutor. Gurganus now works as the district's first assistant U.S. attorney.

Other letters dated in August 2021, October and February and addressed to the Internal Revenue Service contained threats to injure other unnamed victims, the grand jury alleged.

Koebert faces six counts of mailing threatening communications and three counts of making threats to a law enforcement officer.

The indictment came one day after state police in Wilkes-Barre filed six misdemeanor counts against Koebert for making terroristic threats.

Authorities said he sent a series of letters to the district parole office in Allentown in which he threatened to blow up the building up, set fire to a Walmart and murder babies and a police officer. He is scheduled for preliminary arraignment on those charges Tuesday in Luzerne County.

Koebert remains in SCI Dallas, where he is serving a 30- to 60-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to arson stemming from a Bucks County fire in 2017.

