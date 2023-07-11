Inmate chokes deputy to death with handcuffs in escape attempt, Indiana cops say

A 34-year-old inmate is accused of killing a deputy during an escape attempt in Indiana, according to police.

John Durm, a 38-year veteran with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, was taking Orlando Mitchell back to jail in Indianapolis at 11:30 a.m., July 10, after a medical appointment, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. But shortly after arriving at the facility, Mitchell ambushed Durm and killed him, police said.

Mitchell waited for Durm to open the back door of the van, and when he did, Mitchell came up from behind and wrapped his handcuffs around Durm’s neck and strangled him, according to an affidavit obtained by WXIN.

They fell to the ground during the struggle, but Durm was unable to break free, WISH reported.

“Mitchell stays on top of Durm, continuing to choke him until Durm quits moving,” the affidavit said, according to the TV station.

Mitchell then gets into the van and drives away from the facility but crashes a short time later and is taken into custody, according to a police release.

Mitchell has been jailed since September awaiting trial in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, the Associated Press reported.

Both Mitchell and Durm were taken to a hospital, police said. Durm, 61, was pronounced dead, and Mitchell received treatment for minor injuries.

“The investigation at this point shows clearly that this was an intentional act of homicide and will be investigated as such,” an IMPD spokesperson said at a news briefing.

Durm leaves behind a wife, who also works for the sheriff’s office, and several children, Sheriff Kerry Forestal said at the briefing. He added that one of Durm’s sons signed on as a deputy about one month ago, and two other sons are serving in the military overseas.

