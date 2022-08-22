Inmate convicted on charge of disorderly conduct for role in 2020 Cambria prison riot

Aug. 22—EBENSBURG, Pa. — An inmate involved in a riot at the Cambria County Prison last year was convicted for his involvement in Cambria County court and sentenced to probation.

Alexis Brolin, 53, was convicted of disorderly conduct by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in a non-jury trial on Thursday and was sentenced to 90 days probation.

Brolin is one of 18 inmates who faced a variety of charges in the October 2020 incident that officials said at the time was related to inmate dissatisfaction with COVID-19 protocols at the prison.

Brolin only faced a charge of disorderly conduct after charges of criminal conspiracy to engage in a riot, failure to disperse upon official order and riot with the intent to prevent official action first brought forward in the case were reduced.