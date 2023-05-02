Inmate convicted of manslaughter in 2019 death of Maricopa County detention officer

An inmate accused of attacking and killing an officer at Maricopa County's Lower Buckeye Jail in 2019 was convicted of manslaughter after more than three years of prosecution, according to Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Detention Officer Gene "Jim" Lee died in October of 2019 after a violent attack by Daniel Davitt, an inmate at Lower Buckeye Jail. The six-year veteran officer fell into a comatose state after the attack due to a severe head injury, Penzone said.

Lee died from his injuries the following day. Described by his colleagues as kindhearted and helpful, the officer was honored by his family, friends and community during a Celebration of Life at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix shortly after his passing in 2019.

"Officer Lee’s family is grateful for a resolution and appreciative of all in the community who have shown their love and support throughout the last 3 1/2 years," Penzone wrote in a Monday news release.

Davitt will be sentenced on June 2 and could receive between 15 to 30 years of jail time as a result of his six prior felony convictions, according to Penzone.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Inmate Daniel Davitt convicted in death of Arizona Officer Jim Lee