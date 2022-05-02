Inmate in custody after escaping, stealing semitrailer in Logan County

An inmate from the Logan County Jail is back in custody after he escaped and stole a semitrailer, leading deputies on a chase into Champaign County Monday morning.

A male inmate was participating in a litter pickup near the Bellefontaine Regional Airport when he escaped and stole a red semitrailer from a crew doing roadwork at the airport.

Sheriff Randy Dodds told News Center 7 that the inmate led deputies on a chase from Bellefontaine to Urbana. Champaign County deputies successfully deployed stop sticks and stopped the semi in the area of U.S. 36 and N. Edgewood Ave. The inmate was taken back into custody around 11:15 a.m.

Dodds said the man was originally in custody for numerous charges, including contempt of court. He will be facing numerous charges, including felony escape and fleeing, in connection to Monday’s incident, according to Dodds.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.