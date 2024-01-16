Inmate dead after altercation at U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute

Jan. 15—A death investigation is underway after an altercation between inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute early today.

Dead is Mario Waters, 35, who was sentenced in the Eastern District of Arkansas to life for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. He had been imprisoned at USP-Terre Haute since April 21, 2023.

The Bureau of Prisons said Waters was found unresponsive about 12:20 a.m. after a "perceived altercation" with another inmate.

Responding personnel contained the incident and initiated life-saving measures, according to the bureau. Emergency medical services were requested while life-saving efforts continued.

Waters was taken to a Terre Haute hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The FBI was notified.

There were no other injuries. The bureau said at no time was the public in danger.