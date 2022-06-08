Inmate death at Bucks County Prison under investigation

An inmate died at Bucks County Prison Tuesday, according to the county.

The county said in a news release that the inmate, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the jail.

County detectives and the Department of Corrections investigations unit are investigating the death.

No additional information on the death was available Wednesday morning.

Since 2015, there have been at least 16 other deaths at Bucks County Prison.

In March, a 46-year-old Philadelphia man died by suicide in the prison. Six months earlier, in September, a 69-year-old New Jersey man also died by suicide in the prison.

