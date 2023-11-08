Inmate’s death at prison in Columbia investigated as a homicide, SC officials say

An inmate at a prison in Columbia was found dead Tuesday, and his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Donnel Geoffrey Brown, 40, died in Broad River Correctional Institution, the Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Brown was found unresponsive in his cell about 10 a.m., according to the release.

Information on his cause of death was not included in the release, but an autopsy will be performed, the Department of Corrections said.

The release did not include information about a motive for Brown’s death, and no arrests have been reported.

Brown’s death is being investigated by the South Carolina Department of Corrections Inspector General’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

In September 2014, Brown pleaded guilty to a first-degree charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt (victim under 11 years of age), and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, Edgefield County court records show. The Columbia resident was credited 1,027 days served, according to court records.

Dating back to 2003, Brown pleaded guilty to at least eight charges from multiple arrests in Richland County, court records show.

Brown had a scheduled release date from prison on Nov. 2, 2041, the Aiken Standard reported.

Broad River Correctional Institution is a prison on Broad River Road, near the junction with Interstate 20.

It is a male-only close (high-security) and medium-security facility “designed primarily to house violent offenders with longer sentences, and inmates who exhibit behavioral problems,” according to the Department of Corrections.