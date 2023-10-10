A reportedly ill inmate died while in custody at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s specialized detectives.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, deputies assigned to the detention center were alerted to a medical emergency by inmates. When deputies found the man, they gave him medical aid.

Ricky Whipple, 35, of San Bernardino, was taken to the hospital, where he later died, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal what type of medical emergency Whipple suffered.

No further information was available, according to sheriff’s officials.

Whipple was arrested by the San Bernardino Police Department on April 23, on suspicion of arson and a parole violation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Travis Gagne with the specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Inmate death reported by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials