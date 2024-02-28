Inmate death reported at Sedgwick County Detention Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate has died.

A news release from SCSO says on Feb. 25, around 6:30 p.m., detention staff located an inmate in Pod 16 of the Sedgwick County Detention Facility, appearing to be in a state of cardiac arrest.

On-site medical staff and EMS were notified and attempted life-saving measures before the inmate was transported to a local hospital.

The immediate family was notified and were authorized visitations with the inmate at the hospital. On Feb. 27, a physician at the hospital determined the inmate’s medical condition was not something he would recover from.

3 Lansing Correctional Facility officers hospitalized after scuffle

The family decided to remove life support around 5 p.m., and the inmate was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified, and with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, are looking into the death

The inmate, a 45-year-old male, had been in the custody of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office since Nov. 4, 2022, for a plethora of different cases related to burglary, theft, and drugs.

The SCSO said this is the second in-custody death of 2024.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.