Inmate death sparks investigation at Elkhart County Jail

Sep. 25—ELKHART — A death investigation has been launched at the Elkhart County Jail following an inmate death early Monday morning.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department reports that staff in the medical ward found Brent Dennis, 33, unresponsive at 1:51 a.m. in his cell.

Jail medics and Concord Fire Department responded but were unable to revive him.

As a matter of routine protocol, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit responded to conduct a death investigation. The coroner was also notified and responded.

Dennis was arrested on Sept. 12 by Goshen police on three warrants involving theft, driving under the influence and resisting law enforcement. He was transported and incarcerated at the Corrections facility on that date.