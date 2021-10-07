Inmate death under investigation at Frederick County Adult Detention Center

Oct. 7—A 49-year-old inmate died Thursday at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, and police say initial indications suggest he suffered a medical emergency.

Robert John Bitler Jr., 49, of Hagerstown, was found unresponsive in his cell at about 6:52 a.m. by a correctional officer, Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Correctional officers immediately attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to police. Detention center logs show staff made required cell checks throughout the night, FCSO said, and last checked on him at about 6:47 a.m.

Deputies arrested Bitler Tuesday for violating probation, and he was being held without bond, the release reads.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy in Baltimore, according to police. The official cause of death is to be determined, the release states, but "initial indications show Bitler had some type of medical emergency."

The next of kin has been notified.

