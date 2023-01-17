Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail

The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation.

On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.

The man was returned to the jail after being treated and discharged. When correctional staff went to grab him later on Friday for a follow-up with jail medical staff, they found the man unresponsive.

“Correctional and jail medical staff immediately provided medical care including CPR and the use of Automated External Defibrillator until Dayton Fire arrived,” the spokesperson said.

The inmate was taken back a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are currently no indications of foul play, but defectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations and Inspectional Services Units are investigating the incident.

Counseling resources have been offered to inmates and employees affected by the incident.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.