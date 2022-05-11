Inmate death under investigation at the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death at the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center.

STORY: City of Jacksonville allocates $336,000 to reducing violence in the community

In the afternoon hours of May 10, corrections deputies were conducting scheduled pod checks of their inmates. During the pod check, a corrections officer found an inmate who was unresponsive and needed medical attention.

Immediate life-saving measures were attempted, and medical staff were notified. Medical staff responded along with rescue personnel, but unfortunately, the inmate was pronounced deceased.

STORY: Jacksonville man arrested, accused of soliciting child for explicit images

Investigators were called out to the jail to investigate the incident and believe the inmate took his own life. Foul play is not suspected. Officers are in the midst of notifying family members.

This incident is still under investigation.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories