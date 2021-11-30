Inmate death at Vigo County Jail under investigation

Nov. 30—An inmate death is under investigation at the Vigo County Jail.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said inmate William Myles, 36, died Wednesday at Union Hospital after having a seizure at the jail.

In a news release issued today, Plasse said Myles was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 23 after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in the 9300 block of U.S. 40 about 6:54 p.m.

Myles tested .329 on a portable breathalyzer device at the scene. He was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital after agreeing to a blood draw. The hospital administered a test that showed a blood-alcohol level of .361. Plasse said Myles remained at the hospital until being medically cleared by the hospital staff.

Myles was then booked into the jail at 11:51 p.m. on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

At 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, Myles had an apparent seizure while interacting with jail medical staff. Emergency personnel were summoned and jail medical staff initiated CPR when it was determined Myles had no pulse.

Myles was taken from the jail to Union Hospital where he died.

"The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has initiated an investigation into the circumstances of Myles' arrest, illness, and death that remains incomplete currently," Plasse said in the news release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Myles and his family."