Inmate deaths at Texas state prisons in Lubbock, Amarillo under investigation

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating two separate inmate deaths at state prisons this month in Lubbock and Amarillo.

According to a TDCJ spokesperson, staff observed an inmate in his cell with injuries consistent with a physical assault at 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 8 at Amarillo's Clements Unit.

Life-saving measures were initiated; however, the inmate was pronounced dead.

Through the initial course of the investigation by the TDCJ's Office of the Inspector General, the victim’s cellmate was identified as the assailant, according to the spokesperson.

The inmate's identity or any other details about the incident has not been released at this time.

On Friday, Jan. 5, an inmate was found dead at Lubbock Montford state prison unit.

Reports indicate 36-year-old Tavaris Jones was found dead in his cell with injuries consistent with a physical assault.

Life-saving measures were taken; however, the inmate was pronounced dead. That death also remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Inmate deaths at Texas prisons in Lubbock Amarillo under investigation