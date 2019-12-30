Inmate who died jumping from patrol car had accused two cops of rape, AZ police say

An Arizona woman who was being held in the Graham County Adult Detention Center died days after accusing two police officers of rape, authorities said.

Jorden Marie Simms, 28, was arrested on Dec. 21 by Safford police on a shoplifting allegation, the Eastern Arizona Courier reported. She also had a warrant out for her arrest for theft.

On Dec. 23, Simms underwent a rape kit exam to look for signs of sexual assault after she accused an officer of rape. The officer has been put on administrative leave, according to the Eastern Arizona Courier.

The next day, Simms reported to a deputy that she had been sexually assaulted by another officer when she was being dressed, according to a police press release, The Gila Herald reported.

Crystal Barnett identifies as Simms’ aunt and posted about her on Facebook, the Eastern Arizona Courier reported. Barnett wrote that Simms accused a female officer of sodomizing her “with an unknown object.”

When Simms was being transported to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center for another exam, police said that she “removed her handcuffs, belly chain, and ankle restraints before opening the door” of the patrol car and escaped, according to the release. They also said they found in the back seat “a small tube of shower gel with the cap open.”

Police said Simms died after suffering “life-threatening injuries” including “a severe head injury,” according to the release. She was pronounced dead at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson.

Barnett wrote in the Facebook post that Simms died on Dec. 28 and also started a GoFundMe to help the family with expenses.

“Loving daughter and mother of 3 beautiful children, Jorden Marie’s life ended far too soon!” Barnett wrote. “Now the family is seeking justice and wants the truth to be revealed in the death of their daughter.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and is being conducted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety Investigation Division, police said in the release.