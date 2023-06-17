VERONA — An inmate who died Thursday while in custody at Middle River Regional Jail has been identified.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said the inmate was 39-year-old Alexis R. Lovely of Waynesboro, according to a press release.

At about 4:02 a.m. on Thursday, officers at the jail were notified that the inmate was having a medical emergency in a dormitory housing areas for females. Emergency personnel responded to the area a minute later and started CPR on her, an earlier release said.

Lovely was declared dead at 4:39 a.m. Based on court records, it appears she was being held on a probation violation stemming out of Waynesboro after being arrested Wednesday.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the death and the agency is conducting an investigation.

Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff's office said.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Inmate who died at Middle River Regional Jail identified