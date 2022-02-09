Inmate who died at state prison last month identified

Feb. 8—Corrections officials have identified the inmate who died last month at the state prison in Berlin.

The inmate has been identified as Thomas Lagerbloom, 72.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg, M.D., conducted an autopsy and determined Lagerbloom's cause of death to be hypertensive heart disease.

Lagerbloom was jailed on Feb. 27, 2008, for two counts of second-degree murder attempt, one count of first-degree assault attempt, one count of first-degree murder attempt and one count of theft attempt by unauthorized taking.

Lagerbloom had a maximum sentence release date of May 24, 2106, officials said.

Prison staff responded after receiving a report of an unresponsive male in a housing unit on Saturday, Jan. 29, corrections officials said in a statement.

Life-saving measures were immediately started at the scene and the facility's medical team responded, along with an ambulance, the statement said.

Emergency responders pronounced the inmate dead at 8:40 p.m., officials said.