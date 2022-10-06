Inmate dies at 201 Poplar, TBI says

An inmate died at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar Avenue Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI identified the inmate was 33-year-old Gershun Freeman.

“I want to know why they haven’t called us and told us anything about the situation,” Freeman’s father George Burks said. “I had to get up and go to the morgue and find out myself.”

FOX13 previously reported that Freeman was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault on September 29, 2022.

Freeman’s wife, Nicole Freeman, said she is also still looking for answers regarding her husband’s death.

“Everything we know up to this point we had to find on our own,” Freeman’s wife Nicole Freeman said. “There’s no information at all.”

Not much information regarding Freeman’s death has been released at this time.

However, the TBI did say that they are investigating the inmate’s death at the request of Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

