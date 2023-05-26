Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail

An inmate has died at the Allegheny County Jail.

According to a news release, the 60-year-old man was brought in on a bench warrant for retail theft in another county on May 22.

Opiates, including fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs were found in his system during a screen. Officials said a detox protocol was issued for him.

Thursday at 4 p.m., he was found unresponsive. Lifesaving measures were performed until paramedics arrived.

He was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m.

Allegheny County police are investigating. The cause of death will be determined by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Only 2 Pittsburgh police officers showed up for weekend shift in the East End Student shot, killed outside Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy; 15-year-old charged Shots fired near Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh VIDEO: ‘The trauma is too much’: Teacher’s union leader reacts to shooting death of Oliver Citywide student DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts