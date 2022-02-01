Inmate dies from apparent overdose in Stanislaus jail. Second custodial death in 24 hours

One man jailed in the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center died and another was released from the hospital Sunday after the two apparently overdosed on drugs in their cell, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies at the Public Safety Center found two men unresponsive around 11:50 a.m. in the cell they shared. The situation appeared to be drug-related, and deputies administered naloxone before the two were transported to a local hospital.

Quyen Tran, 27, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other man was released after treatment.

The cellmate told investigators that he and Tran had used drugs that morning. An autopsy and toxicology will be performed on Tran to determine an official cause of death.

Sgt. Erich Layton said there was no obvious sign of contraband when deputies entered the cell, and it is still unknown what type of drug the men may have taken.

Tran was booked into the jail on June 4, 2020, on murder and domestic violence charges.

He was arrested by the Modesto Police Department in connection with the death of a 28-year-old woman the day before in east Modesto.

At the time, The Modesto Bee reported police found Tran still on scene when they arrived to the home in the 2700 block of Barcelona Drive. He had marks on his neck in his booking photo that appeared to resemble deep scratches.

Tran is the second man to die in the Stanislaus County jail in less than 24 hours.

Robert Inderbitzen, 49, died Saturday after apparently taking his own life by cutting his arms with a blade from a shaving razor.

Inderbitzen, who was arrested Jan. 26 in Modesto, faced murder charges in San Joaquin County. He was suspected of killing rancher Eric Almason of Tracy on Jan. 24 during the commission of a burglary.

Layton said the department does not believe the deaths are at all related. “It appears that these are completely isolated situations,” Layton said.

The Sheriff’s Office does not plan to make any adjustments to how the jail is run, Layton said. However, both incidents still are being investigated and could result in operational changes.