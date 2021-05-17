Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Mecklenburg County jail

Jonathan Limehouse
·1 min read

An inmate died Friday morning after being found unresponsive at the Mecklenburg County jail in uptown, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Karon Golightly, 20, was found unresponsive at 9:58 a.m. at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

First responders attempted to revive Golightly, but he was pronounced dead at 11:03 a.m. at a nearby hospital. He is the first death at the jail this year, the Sheriff’s Office told the Observer in an email.

No further details about Golightly’s death were made available by the Sheriff’s Office. The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case, “as the medical examiner determines a cause and manner of death,” according to the news release.

Since 2008, there have been 22 in-custody deaths, including five in 2018 and three last year, according to Sheriff’s Office data.

Golightly was brought to the detention center on Oct. 31, 2019 and processed on state and federal charges related to a string of robberies at three Charlotte-area Target stores, the Observer previously reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Fake Elon Musk giveaway featured in cryptocurrency scams - U.S. FTC

    Fake promised giveaways by celebrities such as Telsa CEO Elon Musk are being used by scammers to cash in on interest in cryptocurrencies, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday in noting a jump in complaints about cryptocurrency fraud since October. "People have reported sending more than $2 million in cryptocurrency to Elon Musk impersonators over just the past six months," the FTC said. Musk had been a supporter of cryptocurrencies but recently knocked dogecoin by calling it "a hustle" on national television.

  • Early morning crash in Richland County kills moped rider, SC Highway Patrol says

    The moped rider was hit from behind by a pickup truck and ejected from the bike, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

  • Market Cycle on Steroids Leaves Wall Street Guessing What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Early, middle, or late? For stock investors who believe the past is prologue, it’s a mystery that matters.Wall Street wants the answer to what sounds like an easy question: how old is the bull market? That depends, of course, on what you consider its birthday. Is it the end of the financial crisis, the end of the Covid-19 rout 11 years later, or some other point in time?Roughly three camps exist. Long-lifers consider last year’s rout a hiccup, and therefore say the rally is nearing expiration. New bulls view the last 14 months as the first leg of a powerful rally just getting started. There’s also an in-between set who say that while this may be a new phase, it’s one where time is passing at warp speed.“It relates to the uniqueness of the cycle. This is not your traditional economic expansion,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “There’s still so much uncertainty that it creates a wide range of outcomes.”No question we live in interesting times. Economists are struggling to forecast the most widely followed data, missing numbers on the consumer price index and the jobs report, among others, by huge margins. At the same time, many strategists have been rushing to upgrade their year-end projections as the market runs ahead of even some of the most bullish cases.So, where in the cycle are we? Here are some views:Still EarlyWhile everything from investor euphoria to record equity issuance suggests a maturing bull market, Citigroup Inc. strategists led by Robert Buckland highlight one thing that points to it still being early: earnings.Corporate profits worldwide troughed last November amid pandemic lockdowns, meaning (by this logic) that the market is still in the first year of a recovery cycle when it comes to the bottom line. As the global economy reopens, earnings are expected to surge 36% in 2021, analyst estimates compiled by Citi show.So whatever doubts bears are casting over the 14-month equity rally, in the eyes of Buckland, the current fundamental underpinning is too strong to ignore. In fact, his team found that since 1976, there have been no years when earnings are up more than 25% and the market is down.“We would buy into any short-term dip in the markets and cyclical stocks in particular,” Buckland wrote in a note Thursday. “It’s too early to give up on the recovery trade.”Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, says the economic cycle -- which is tied to market cycles -- is also in its early stage.“Economic cycles in the past, they were much more erratic and much shorter than the past two or three that we’ve had,” meaning that this one could be a shorter one, he said. “The question is how fast does the cycle progress?”Middle PartMike Wilson at Morgan Stanley says the market’s entered the middle part of the cycle faster than normal. And with that comes a change in leadership.The firm’s chief U.S. equity strategist has in recent weeks started to pivot away from recommending early-cycle and re-opening beneficiaries -- he downgraded consumer discretionary, for instance. Instead, he recommends investors favor the reflation trade -- including financials and materials -- as well as reasonably priced growth stocks, which can be found in the health care sector and certain parts of communication services. The net effect is a tug-of-war between earnings and valuation, tepid returns over the next 12 months, and a likely 10-20% correction over the stretch should profits stand still.“This recession and recovery is unique for a number of reasons, not the least of which is its velocity, down and up,” he wrote in a note subtitled “Mid-Cycle Brings More Risk than Reward.” “The rapid recovery has us entering a mid-cycle environment only one year in, and market internals are reflecting that.”Meanwhile, Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, says fundamentals and earnings growth start to matter more during the mid-phase of the cycle, which is what she’s starting to see now.“We have to start to think about the fact that peak stimulus and peak easing financial conditions are going to be coming into the rear-view mirror as we move throughout the year here,” she said in a phone interview. “The fundamental support for this bull market is still in place here, but we do think it’s going to come with a lot more choppiness as we head into year two and three and into the middle part of this cycle.”Late StageWhen StoneX’s Vincent Deluard considers the speed with which the S&P 500 recovered from 2020’s lows, he comes to one conclusion: the market’s still in the same pre-pandemic cycle.The massive increase in equity issuance on extraordinary valuations is “not something you’d see at a bottom,” the global macro strategist said on a recent episode of Bloomberg’s “What Goes Up” podcast. At the same time, insiders are cashing out at a rapid clip. And, at the dawn of new bull markets, there tends to be a lot of distrust on the part of retail investors. That definitely isn’t happening right now.Phil Toews, chief executive officer of asset manager Toews Corp., agrees. He’s projecting that yields will continue to move higher, which will present a challenge for equity markets. Furthermore, valuations -- which by some measures have been topping the dot-com era -- tend to be the best predictor of market moves, he said.“I wouldn’t give it two years -- I would give it maybe one year at the most,” he said. “Looking at the economy and saying the stock market is going to advance when we’re at these valuations may also be incorrect and we may see a divergence between the price of financial assets and the economy.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Column: Under California law, 'spousal rape' gets special treatment. A new bill could change that

    For antiquated reasons, husbands face fewer legal consequences in California when they rape their wives.

  • SNL Video: Dr. Fauci and the CDC Poorly Demonstrate New Mask Guidelines

    Saturday Night Live enlisted the “Patron Saint of Purell” this weekend — aka Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci — to alleviate any confusion regarding the CDC’s new mask guidelines. Season 46’s penultimate episode opened with President Biden’s chief medical advisor. “As you probably heard, we got some very good news this week — and I’m […]

  • 11 Celebrities Who Went Makeup-Free on the Red Carpet

    Take a stroll down any red carpet and you'll overhear stars thanking their stylists and glam squads as often as they do their parents or their kids. But while full faces of makeup have become the standard when facing photographers, many female stars have embraced the natural look—and we don't just mean opting for neutral tones. Whether they're deliberately making a statement about beauty and aging standards or it's just how they feel comfortable, these celebrities went makeup-free on the red carpet and looked stunning doing it. 1 Frances McDormand Not only does three-time Best Actress Oscar winner Frances McDormand eschew makeup for red carpets and major Hollywood events (like the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony, pictured above), she's also been vocal about her anti-cosmetic surgery stance. In 2014, she told The New York Times that she hadn't "mutated [herself] in any way" and was concerned with society's (and the entertainment industry's) obsession with the illusion of youth."We are on red alert when it comes to how we are perceiving ourselves as a species," she said. "There's no desire to be an adult. Adulthood is not a goal. It's not seen as a gift."RELATED: The Biggest Myth About Aging You Need to Stop Believing. 2 Alicia Keys In 2016, musician Alicia Keys wrote an essay for Lenny Letter about why she decided to embrace bare-faced beauty and hoped to start a #nomakeup revolution."'Cause I don't want to cover up anymore," the star wrote. "Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing."Since then, Keys can frequently be seen posing for photographers sans makeup, as she did at WE Day in 2017. 3 Jennifer Garner In 2015, Refinery29 asked Jennifer Garner for the best piece of beauty advice she'd ever received."It's not advice, it's more an example," the actor answered. "My mom is the woman who is the least marked by vanity of anyone I know—but in the best possible way. She just isn't focused on it, and doesn't do makeup and hair—she's just herself. So, [seeing] that allowed me to grow up without feeling like [beauty] was something I needed to do."Garner added that her own regular makeup routine is pretty basic, sometimes concealer only. And while she goes more glam for most carpets, as you can see in this shot from the Telluride Film Festival in 2016, Garner also does makeup-free posing too. 4 Tilda Swinton "The wonderful thing about makeup for me is that a little goes a very long way," Tilda Swinton told Harper's Bazaar in 2015. "So the possibilities of making new faces with it—in my work—are pretty tantalizing."If you're a fan of hers, you know how true this statement rings. While Swinton uses makeup and prosthetics to disappear into roles (see: Suspiria, Only Loves Left Alive, and Snowpiercer), the actor uses a light touch when she's out as herself, like when she attended this Venice Film Festival screening of her film A Bigger Splash in 2015. 5 Paris Jackson Model and singer Paris Jackson told i-D in 2017 that it's hugely important to her to help "change this fashion / beauty stigma, so it's not as difficult for people around the world to feel beautiful just the way they are."That's probably one of the reasons why, that same year, she walked the carpet at a People magazine event in this fresh, all-natural look."I'm human. Not a dress-up doll," she said in the i-D interview. "The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because 'perfection' is just an opinion."For more celebrity news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 6 Alessia Cara Singer Alessia Cara not only accepted her MTV Video Music Award for Best Dance Video without makeup, she also incorporated the statement into her performance.While she sang her song "Scars to Your Beautiful," backup dancers symbolically wiped away her mascara and lipstick and took off her gown to reveal a casual outfit."This is who I am," she told MTV News afterwards. "Just stripping down the layers and showing everyone that you can be successful and be at the VMAs just being yourself. And if yourself is wearing gowns like that, then do that. But if it's not, then you don't have to do that. That's what I'm trying to show people." 7 Cameron Diaz Cameron Diaz is one of the queens of the no-makeup selfie, and she's also stepped out to major occasions with barely there makeup, including to the 2002 Cannes premiere of Gangs of New York. As for her fantastic skin, Diaz swears by getting lots of sleep and quitting smoking if you've picked up the habit. 8 Ciara Singer Ciara has rocked some stunning makeup looks—she even has her own beauty brand in the works. But she also shares tons of makeup-free shots on her Instagram and walked the carpet at the 2017 Makers Conference with husband Russell Wilson wearing nothing on her face but her pregnancy glow.RELATED: See 15 Celebrity Couples on Their First Red Carpet Together. 9 Zoe Saldana Marvel actor Zoe Saldana, pictured here at an Oakley brand event in 2007, is frequently bare-faced on her Instagram. She told Byrdie in 2019 that she learned to prioritize natural products in her skin and haircare routine growing up in the Dominican Republic."If you live in the islands, you get a coconut, and you use every part of that coconut," Saldana said. "You drink the water, you make food with the meat, you can squeeze it and make coconut milk, and that milk you can put on your skin, on your hair. And then you can make coconut oil and coconut butter. I grew up using the environment to its full potential." 10 America Ferrera Superstore star America Ferrera, pictured here at an Outfest event in 2013, is also pushing back against harmful beauty standards."As women, you're taught that your value is all about your appearance, not your ideas and your tenacity and your courage and your bravery and your adventurous spirit," she told Redbook in 2017. "Look, I love getting dressed up and looking beautiful. But that's one tiny piece of me." 11 Amanda Seyfried "I'm not the girl who puts makeup on to go to Target," Mank star Amanda Seyfried told Marie Claire in 2017. "I'm very comfortable with myself, so I don't feel a need to cover up or hide anything."The star tends to opt for full old Hollywood styling at most events, but at the 2015 US Open, she kept the makeup to a minimum.RELATED: 100 Celebrities You Won't Believe Are The Same Age.

  • Celebrity Kids Graduating From High School and College in 2021

    The&nbsp;Friends&nbsp;star celebrated her 23-year-old son Julian graduating from the University of Southern California, marking his big day with a celebratory Instagram post. Emhoff shared a photo with Ella — who graduated from The New School's Parsons School of Design — in her cap and gown.

  • Former NC State guard Shakeel Moore picks new school. Find out where

    After one season at NC State, Shakeel Moore will continue his career at

  • Bernie Sanders demands Biden take a ‘hard look’ at Israel aid as 28 Democratic senators demand ceasefire

    Left-wing senator has previously called US support for Israel into question, including on issue of settlements in occupied territories

  • An officer brought lollipops into Jasper Co. prison. They were laced with meth, cops ​say

    A contraband officer noticed some candy wrappers looked tampered with.

  • Gunman hides in woman’s trunk, shoots at her as she enters women’s clinic, Texas cops say

    A protester outside the facility fired at the gunman, police say.

  • Bakery put burglary suspect’s face on cookies — and now Wisconsin cops have an arrest

    A bakery did what it does best when the business was burglarized. Now there’s been an arrest.

  • Tale of Two Careers as John Force Wins No. 152, Dallas Glenn No. 1 at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

    5 things that caught our attention from the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Raceway in Charlotte.

  • John Force, Brittany Force tie Special Record at NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

    Here's Saturday qualifying, Sunday elimination pairings for Sunday's event at zMax Raceway in Charlotte.

  • Why Zomedica Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) climbed on Monday after the veterinary health specialist announced a key hiring. Greg Blair will take on the role of vice president of business development. Blair previously served in leadership positions at several healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, and Intuitive Surgical.

  • A Boston TV crew covering a dog theft found the missing pet and its alleged kidnapper, and caught it all on camera

    A reporter and cameraman spotted a dog that looked suspiciously similar to the missing pup they were supposed to be reporting on.

  • Apple is bringing lossless streaming to Apple Music for free in June

    Following a series of leaks hinting at the new feature, Apple announced on Monday that lossless audio will be coming to its entire library of songs on Apple Music starting this June. Apple says that once it launches, subscribers can listen to over 75 million songs on Apple Music in lossless quality. Additionally, Apple Music will also gain support for Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos, and all of these features will be free. As Apple explains in a new press release, Dolby Atmos technology allows artists to mix their music so that the music sounds like it's coming at the listener from every direction. Every pair of AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip will be able to utilize this feature by default, as can the latest iPhone, iPad, and Mac models. Apple will create Dolby Atmos playlists to point subscribers in the direction of songs that take advantage of the feature, and the albums that are available in Dolby Atmos will have a special badge on the detail page. Thousands of songs will be available in spatial audio next month, but Apple plans to bring lossless audio to its entire catalog. Lossless audio won't be turned on by default, but you can enable it in Settings > Music > Audio Quality on your iPhone or iPad. Different resolutions will be available based on users' connections, including cellular, Wi-Fi, or for download. Apple Music's lossless tier starts at CD quality, which is 16 bit at 44.1 kHz, and goes up to 24 bit at 48 kHz. These are playable natively on Apple devices, but there is also a Hi-Resolution Lossless tier that goes up to 24 bit at 192 kHz and requires extra equipment, such as a USB digital-to-analog converter (DAC). Here's what Oliver Schusser, Apple’s VP of Apple Music and Beats, had to say about the announcement: Apple Music is making its biggest advancement ever in sound quality. Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic. The music comes from all around you and sounds incredible. Now we are bringing this truly innovative and immersive experience to our listeners with music from their favorite artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd, and so many more. Subscribers will also be able to listen to their music in the highest audio quality with Lossless Audio. Apple Music as we know it is about to change forever. Apple hasn't announced an exact date for the arrival of the new Apple Music features in June, but they will probably launch alongside iOS 14.6. Spotify is working on a new tier set to launch later this year called Spotify HiFi, but it was expected to be a premium feature that would cost more money. It will be interesting to see if Apple's decision to bring lossless audio to its service for free changes Spotify's plans for its own lossless tier.

  • The Latest: Fauci says pandemic highlights racism's impact

    The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. COVID-19 has highlighted “our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University. Speaking by webcast from Washington, Fauci told the graduates in Atlanta that many members of minority groups work in essential jobs where they might be exposed to the coronavirus.

  • Pucker Up! Addison Rae Kisses He's All That Costar Tanner Buchanan at MTV Movie & TV Awards

    "She really came into this movie with so much drive, hard work and passion to show her abilities as an actor," Tanner Buchanan previously told PEOPLE of his He's All That costar Addison Rae

  • FBI - Trigger Effect (Sneak Peek 5)

    While investigating a mass casualty incident at a New York City restaurant, the team scrambles to determine if it was racially motivated and if there was more than one gunman. Also, Maggie starts to notice troubling behavior from her co-worker, Elise (Vedette Lim), on FBI, Tuesday, May 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.