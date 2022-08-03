Inmate dies at Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren

Aug. 3—An inmate at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren died Monday, the Maine Department of Corrections reported.

Christopher Wilson, 49, of Troy, New York, died Monday afternoon, according to a release Tuesday by spokesperson Anna Black. The cause was not released.

Wilson's death is at least the seventh reported this year by the corrections department.

The Maine Attorney General's Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified, the standard policy procedure following the death of an inmate.

Wilson was one of two men arrested and charged in October 2016 with bringing heroin and cocaine to Maine on a bus. Police officers, acting on a tip, were waiting for the men when they got off their bus in Augusta.

He was sentenced in 2017 to 10 years in prison for aggravated drug trafficking and could have been eligible for release in December 2024.

Bolduc Correctional Facility is located in Warren near the maximum-security Maine State Prison and is used to house lower-risk inmates, according to the state.

Wilson's death is the latest reported by the state's correctional system in 2022. Among the deaths confirmed by the corrections department are:

In May, Renaldo Jones, 30, of Presque Isle died at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, four months after he was assaulted, allegedly by his cellmate. Carl Williams, 38, was charged with murder in July.

Alexander Lewis, 21, of Wilton, died in July at the Windham prison where he was serving a sentence for aggravated assault.

Jeffrey Sibley, 66, who was serving a 35-year sentence for murder, died in July at the Maine State Prison in Warren. He was sentenced in 1998 for the shooting death of a man on I-295 near Kittery.

In January, Roxanne Jeskey, 58, of Bangor, died at the Windham prison. She was sentenced in 2014 to 50 years for murdering her husband in a bathtub.

In March, Michael Boucher, 71, died at the Warren prison. Boucher, received a life sentence in 1991 for the murder of Debra Dill, a West Gardiner teenager, in 1973.

In January, Raymond Samson, 70, of Lewiston died at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. In 2006, Samson was sentenced on multiple counts related to sex crimes.

Arnold Nash, 68, formerly of Bangor, died at the Warren prison in January. Nash was sentenced to 45 years for beating his former neighbor, Wilbur Gibeault, to death in North Sullivan in 1991. He was set to be released early, in 2019, but was returned to prison after fleeing from the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston in 2018.

In 1981, Nash escaped from the Maine State Prison — located in Thomaston at the time — with another inmate, Milton Wallace, formerly of Springvale. Wallace and Nash eluded authorities for 22 days before they were captured. Wallace, who was serving a life sentence for murdering an 8-year-old boy, died at the Maine State Prison in late December 2021.

The Maine Department of Corrections typically does not comment on an inmate's cause of death. Any deaths caused by COVID are included in case counts maintained by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.