Inmate dies in booking area of Sacramento County downtown jail after arrest by CHP

An inmate died Wednesday at the Sacramento County Main Jail after being arrested earlier in the day by the California Highway Patrol, sheriff’s officials said.

The 35-year-old man was found unresponsive in the downtown jail’s booking area about 3:30 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The inmate “did not move or respond” to an announcement at that time that food was being served, sheriff’s officials wrote.

Deputies and jail medical staff rendered aid until the arrival of Sacramento Fire Department personnel, who pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and forward its findings, the Sheriff’s Office said. Coroner’s officials will release the man’s identity following notification of family.

The man was in the process of being booked Wednesday following an arrest by the CHP on suspicion of felony charges including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.