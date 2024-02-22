Inmate dies at Chatham County jail, GBI conducting death investigation

At about 1:13 p.m. on Feb. 21, inmate Julian Harris died at the Chatham County Detention Center (CCDC).

According to a press release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Harris experienced a medical emergency in the CCDC housing unit day room. A CCSO officer and the inmates in the day room immediately attempted lifesaving measures.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS), medical staff and officers continued to assist until Harris was transported to Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:18 p.m.

The next of kin of Mr. Harris have been notified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Region 5 Investigative Office is currently conducting the investigation.

According to CCSO records, 18 inmates including Harris, have died at the jail since 2016. The cause of Harris’ death is not immediately clear.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we will not release any medical information," CCSO spokesperson Parla Parker, who cited HIPAA as cause for no further information, said in an email.

