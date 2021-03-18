Inmate dies in Chenango County jail

Mar. 18—Chenango County officials said Thursday an inmate died in their jail.

According to a media release from the Chenango County Sheriff's Department, corrections officers found Dillin R. Button, 22, unconscious in his bunk Wednesday afternoon. They made several attempts to awake Button, then performed life-saving measures. Members of the Norwich Fire Department responded to the scene and continued CPR.

Button was later pronounced dead, and an investigation into his death was initiated, the release said.

According to the release, Sheriff Ernest Cutting and Undersheriff Daniel Frair responded to the incident along with members of the road patrol and detectives divisions. State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations officers assisted. During the investigation, the release said, 31 inmates and 10 corrections employees were interviewed. The investigation is ongoing and more interviews are being conducted.

An autopsy was performed Thursday morning at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, the release said. Pathologist Dr. Robert Stoppacher ruled Button's death as a result of a bacterial blood infection of the heart (endocarditis) and pneumonia.

Officials said Button was taken to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on March 15 by the Norwich City Police Department after being arrested pursuant to a bench warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that, about two weeks prior to his incarceration, Button was diagnosed with a bacterial blood infection and pneumonia. According to the release, he checked himself out of care before receiving complete treatment. Medical documentation stated that Button risked death if he left the hospital without further treatment.

"The Sheriff's Office expresses our sincere condolences on the shared loss," the release said.