Inmate dies at Chillicothe prison

St. Joseph News-Press, Mo.

Feb. 7—An inmate at the Chillicothe Correctional Center has died of apparent natural causes.

Barbara Banning, 78, had been serving a 25-year sentence for second-degree murder and first-degree arson from Lawrence County when she was pronounced dead on Sunday evening, according to a Department of Corrections release. She entered the Missouri Department of Corrections system in January 2006.