Inmate dies at Coastal State Prison as a result of an altercation with other inmate

An inmate at Coastal State Prison died on Wednesday, Dec. 13, as a result of an altercation with another inmate.

Ryan Archer was serving a 10-year sentence for possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine out of Spalding County, with a maximum release date of June 2024, according to an email from a Joan Heath Georgia Departments of Corrections Director of Office of Public Affairs.

"Archer’s body was turned over to the county coroner and will be transported to the GBI crime lab to determine the official cause of death," wrote Heath. "The death is being investigated by the GDC’s Office of Professional Standards, as standard procedure; therefore, additional details are not available, as the investigation is ongoing."

This story is developing.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

