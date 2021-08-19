Inmate dies at Cobb detention center Wednesday

Aug. 19—An inmate at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center died Wednesday night, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

Booked into the detention center Monday, the inmate told staff he had stage IV throat and stomach cancer and was placed in the infirmary for observation, according to spokesperson Saba Long.

On Wednesday, an ambulance was called after he "showed signs of bleeding while vomiting." He died Wednesday night at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The inmate's name will not be released until next-of-kin can be notified of his death, Long said. "The individual was transient and provided false information, making it difficult to contact his immediate family," Long added.

Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death, and the sheriff's office is conducting its own internal investigation.

It is the third inmate death at the detention center this year.