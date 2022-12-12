Inmate dies after 'confrontation' with corrections deputy at St. Mary Parish Courthouse

A person in the custody of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office died after sustaining life-threatening injuries during a "confrontation" with a corrections deputy at the courthouse.

Louisiana State Police has been asked to investigate the Monday death.

The deputy and incarcerated person were in a deliberation chamber at the courtroom on the sixth floor, Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard told KLFY.

There was a confrontation at about 9 a.m. between the incarcerated person, who was at the courthouse for official business, and the deputy, LSP spokesperson Trooper Derek Senegal said in a release.

During the altercation, the incarcerated person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, Senegal said. None of the deputies involved were injured.

Senegal did not say what type of injuries the incarcerated person received but St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith told KLFY there was a shooting at about 9 a.m.

No other details about the shooting were released including whether the inmate was being held in custody pre- or post-conviction or what led to the altercation.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: St. Mary Parish courthouse death: Inmate dies after 'confrontation'