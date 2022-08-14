Inmate dies in Cumberland County Jail

Aug. 14—The Portland Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive at the Cumberland County Jail early Sunday morning.

A corrections officer discovered the inmate, who is described by jail authorities only as "the offender," while making rounds at 5:39 a.m. on Aug. 14.

The officer called for assistance, but lifesaving measures by jail security, medical staff, and a Portland's ambulance service crew were unsuccessful.

A statement issued by Capt. John Costello of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department provided no details about the inmate's identity or manner of death, and said the person's name won't be released until next of kin have been notified.

The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is at least the fourth death in a Maine jail in three months.

On July 6, 65-year-old Kevin Whitford of Sanford was found dead in his cell at the Cumberland County Jail. A cause of death has not been reported.

The same week, 35-year-old Nicole Turner, of Biddeford, was found dead in the York County Jail of a suspected overdose.

On June 4, authorities at the Cumberland County Jail reported the suspected suicide death of 32-year-old Billy Tucker, who was listed as transient.

In May, a 40-year-old unnamed inmate attempted suicide at the Cumberland County jail and died in the hospital two days later, Sherriff Kevin Joyce said.