Inmate dies in Donaldson Correctional Facility infirmary

An inmate died in Donaldson Correctional Facility’s infirmary Sunday morning.

Matthew Wade Mork, 33, was found unresponsive in his bed in the health-care ward at Donaldson on June 20 at 5:48 a.m., according to a release from Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates. Mork was being treated for “significant natural disease,” according to Yates.

Mork, from Cullman, had a “Do Not Resuscitate” order in place, the Alabama Department of Corrections said, so no life-saving measures were performed. He was pronounced dead by a prison physician.

Mork’s cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy scheduled to be performed on Tuesday. ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Mork’s death.

Mork was serving a life sentence after being convicted of sodomy in the first degree and sexual abuse of a child under 12-years-old in 2010.

Alabama’s prisons are the subject of an ongoing lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice against the state. The lawsuit alleges that Alabama does not protect its prisoners from violence, death, unsafe and unsanitary conditions in its overpopulated prisons, all of which have been extensively reported and well documented.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com.

