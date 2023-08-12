Inmate dies at Fulton County Jail, sheriff’s office says

An inmate has died at Fulton County Jail, according to an announcement by the sheriff’s office.

Christopher Smith, 34, was found unresponsive in a medical unit cell on Thursday evening by a detention officer.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said he was resuscitated and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, then died at 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Smith, according to the sheriff’s office, had been in custody at the Fulton County Jail since being booked into the Rice Street facility on Oct. 6, 2019.

Deputies said he was held on a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges without bond.

Jail records show the charges against Smith include multiple counts of making terroristic threats, as well as obstructing law enforcement officers, cruelty to children, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine Smith’s cause and manner of death.

