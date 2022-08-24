Inmate dies at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center within a day of her arrival

Aug. 24—Hiland Mountain Correctional Center, plant sale

A 35-year-old woman died Tuesday in custody at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center less than a day after she arrived, state corrections officials said.

Nastashia Minock, 35, was arrested Monday and died at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday at the Eagle River prison, the Department of Corrections said.

Minock was arrested on a warrant related to a 2019 misdemeanor assault case, according to department spokeswoman Betsy Holley.

Foul play is not suspected in Minock's death, the department said. All in-custody deaths are reviewed by the Alaska State Troopers and the Medical Examiner's Office.

The corrections department did not provide a cause of death for Minock and said such records are generally not released because they contain confidential medical information.

Minock is the ninth person to die while incarcerated in Alaska this year.