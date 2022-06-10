Inmate dies in jail cell from suspected medical issue, sheriff’s office says

A man died Thursday in the Stanislaus County Jail from what authorities say appears to be a medical incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies found Patrick Ardagna unresponsive around 3 a.m. in his cell. They immediately began attempting life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and pronounced him deceased.

The Crimes Against Persons unit began investigating the death. At this time, the investigation shows Ardagna died from a medical issue, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.

Arganda was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon. He was at the sheriff’s office when detectives discovered he had a felony warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court for a charge of not meeting sex offender registration requirements. Deputies then booked him into the jail.