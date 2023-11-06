A state prison inmate has died, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Walter Duncan, 66, died Nov. 5 in the infirmary of the Jameson Annex in Sioux Falls, according to the release. No cause of death was given.

Duncan had been serving a sentence out of Brown County for distribution of a controlled substance.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Inmate dies at Jameson Annex, DOC reports