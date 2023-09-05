Inmate dies after jumping out of vehicle while being transported by Central Ky. jail deputies

A woman who jumped out of a moving vehicle while being transported by deputies from the Franklin County Regional Jail has died.

Brianna McKenzie Hollon, 21, was pronounced dead at 10:53 p.m. Thursday at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, the Fayette County coroner’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

Last week, the Frankfort Police Department said in a news release that deputies from the Franklin County Regional Jail had contacted them for help finding an escaped inmate at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29, saying “the escapee jumped out of the transport vehicle’s window while the vehicle was in motion.”

Before police arrived, they said deputies found the inmate, Hollon, who had suffered life-threatening injuries. She was initially taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, police said.

Hollon died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries sustained on Coffee Tree Road in Frankfort, the coroner said. The coroner’s office ruled the manner of Hollon’s death an accident.

The police department said it was conducting an independent investigation into the incident “at the request of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Franklin County Regional Jail.”

A representative of the Frankfort Police Department declined to answer questions about the incident Tuesday afternoon, saying it is still an open investigation.

It’s not clear why or where Hollon was being transported.

Hollon had been charged in April with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Hollon was also charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) in a 2022 case, and charges of contempt of court were later added. Court records indicate that case was scheduled for a pretrial conference at 1:05 p.m. Aug. 29 in Franklin District Court.