Inmate dies in Lafourche jail from what appears to be natural causes, Sheriff's Office says

The Lafourche Parish Jail in Thibodaux.

A 60-year-old inmate at the Lafourche Parish jail in Thibodaux died Monday, apparently from natural causes, the Sheriff's Office said.

Cheryl Dufrene of Raceland was being housed in the medical unit while being treated for a medical condition, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Just before 12:30 p.m., a correctional officer found her unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have found no evidence of foul play, and an autopsy is pending. An investigation continues, the Sheriff's Office said.

More local news:Thibodaux Police investigate after someone shot and killed on Narrow Street

For subscribers:Family mourns loved one killed in south Lafourche crash: 'I will never see my first bestie again'

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Inmate dies in Lafourche jail, apparently from natural causes, police say