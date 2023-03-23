Inmate dies in Lincoln County jail 2 weeks after arrest

A man who was arrested earlier this month on drug charges in Lincoln County has died, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Chad Christopher Caldwell was arrested on March 8 after deputies searched an outbuilding on Buffalo Shoals Road and found drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. They also found a gun that was reported to be stolen from Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Caldwell was being held in the Lincoln County Jail on numerous drug charges, including trafficking, intent to sell, and possession.

On Wednesday, March 22, Caldwell was found unresponsive in his jail cell, according to LCSO. Staff in the jail called 911 after he was found around 11:30 p.m., but he died at the jail.

Caldwell’s death is under investigation by the SBI, but the sheriff’s office said no foul play is involved.

