Inmate dies at the Mecklenburg County Jail, sheriff confirms

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday it is investigating the death of inmate, Derrick Geter, 33, who was housed at the county detention center in uptown Charlotte.

Geter faced several charges including first-degree statutory rape, indecent liberties with a child and crimes against nature, according to the sheriff’s office.

“At approximately 10:11 a.m., a medical emergency was called by a detention officer in the infirmary where the resident was housed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Paramedics took Geter to Atrium Health Main where he was pronounced dead.

“We are very saddened to report the death of Mr. Geter,” Sheriff Garry McFadden stated in a news release. “It is always difficult to experience the loss of a resident in our custody and care. There are no words for such an unimaginable loss just days before Mother’s Day. We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Geter’s mother and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Geter was processed into custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central on Jan. 4.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct the investigation, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

