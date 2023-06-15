VERONA — A female inmate died overnight Thursday at the Middle River Regional Jail, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office reported.

At about 4:02 a.m. on Thursday, officers at the jail were notified that the inmate was having a medical emergency in a dormitory housing areas for females. Emergency personnel responded to the area a minute later, according to the press release, and started CPR on her.

The inmate was declared dead at 4:39 a.m.

Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the death at 4:50 a.m., and the agency is conducting an investigation.

Foul play is not suspected at this time. The release said the body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the woman's identification is not being released pending notification of next-of-kin.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Inmate dies at Middle River Regional Jail