Inmate dies at Mountain View Correctional Facility

Mar. 21—A Palmyra man serving time for arson died early Tuesday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

The inmate was identified in a release as 55-year-old Aaron Chadbourne.

Chadbourne began serving two concurrent sentences for Arson in 2022, according to Anna Black, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections. His earliest release date would have been December 2026.

Police arrested Chadbourne in January 2022 and charged him with setting fires to two structures in Palmyra, including a home at 409 Main St. Two adults and three children were inside the home when the fire started, but made it out safely.

Chadbourne's death, which occurred around 1 a.m., was attended by medical personnel. The Attorney General's Office, the Maine State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were notified.