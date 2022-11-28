Inmate dies of natural causes at Mike Durfee State Prison, according to DOC

A 68-year-old man at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield has died, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Gregory Wyman died from "what appears to be natural causes" on Saturday, said DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko in a press release.

He was serving sentences from Lawrence County for sexual contact with a child under the age of 16, according to Wasko.

Wyman is the second inmate who has died at the Springfield prison since late September, according to previous Argus Leader reporting.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 68-year-old inmate dies at South Dakota prison, according to DOC