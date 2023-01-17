Inmate dies in Olmsted County Adult Detention Center; BCA investigating

Jan. 17—ROCHESTER — A 59-year-old man died Jan. 16, 2023, in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, according to a news release from Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

Russell James Simon Jr., was found not breathing by a detention deputy around 5 a.m. Monday during a well-being check and resuscitation efforts were not effective, according to Torgerson. Mayo Clinic Ambulance was called to the detention center to assist.

Simon was being held on assault charges and a Minnesota Department of Corrections hold.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation into Simon's death and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Officer will perform an autopsy.

No detention deputies are on administrative leave, according to Torgerson

"We extend our condolences to Mr. Simon's family and friends upon their loss," Torgerson wrote. "The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is also supporting our staff currently in accordance with our normal procedures."

Simon was a former motivational speaker who had a long history with the criminal justice system.

"This is devasting," Laurie Schaefer, Simon's girlfriend said.

She was notified yesterday by BCA agents of his death.

"We were very close," she said, adding that she talked with him every day on the phone and would do video visit with him often.

Schaefer said that while Simon had a checkered past, he had tried to turn over a new leaf and had turned to religion for help.

"He would quote psalms and whatnot to me," she said. "He mad me feel good and he was very nice to me."

The pair had planned to move away after Simon was released from jail.

"The Russell I knew was a very loving person," Schaefer said. "There is probably going to be some people that are going to tell you different, I'm sure, but the guy I knew was a very loving person who loved his son."