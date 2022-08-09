A 40-year-old woman was found dead in her cell Tuesday at the Pueblo County jail.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was found unresponsive at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a statement by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, the PCSO statement said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the woman may have had a medical issue. There were no visible signs of trauma or foul play, according to the PCSO.

The woman was arrested on two outstanding warrants Monday afternoon and had been in the jail less than 24 hours, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman’s identity will be released by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter after her family is notified. An autopsy will be performed and the cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner’s office.

Tuesday's incident marks the second death in the Pueblo County jail this year, after Marissa Fresquez, 30, was found dead in her cell in June three days after she was booked into the jail.

Fresquez was found unresponsive around 8 a.m. on June 23 during a routine headcount, according to the PCSO. Life-saving measures were initiated by jail deputies and continued by Pueblo Fire and American Medical Response personnel when they arrived but Fresquez was declared dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation, according to the PCSO, similarly indicated there were no visible signs of trauma and no signs of foul play.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Inmate dies in Pueblo County jail, PCSO investigating