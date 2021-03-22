Inmate dies in Rush City prison, cellmate suspected

Tim Harlow, Star Tribune
·1 min read

An inmate at the state correctional facility in Rush City is dead and authorities say his death may have been a homicide.

Corrections officers found James Francis Howard in his cell suffering from injuries to his face and head while doing rounds about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They entered the cell and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. But Howard, 56, was pronounced dead about 50 minutes later, a statement from the Minnesota Department of Corrections said.

Howard's cellmate, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody.

"The death is being investigated as a possible homicide," the statement said.

Howard and the suspect shared a cell in a temporary housing unit, which means they are not actively engaged in employment or programming.

Howard was serving a homicide sentence and was not due for release until May 2034. His cellmate, whose name has not been released, was serving two sentences for assault and was due to be released on May 17, the corrections department said.

The last time an inmate died following an altercation with another inmate happened in 2013 at the Oak Park Heights facility.

Investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Chisago County Sheriff and the Department of Corrections' Office of Special Investigations are looking into the death.

No further information was immediately available.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768

Recommended Stories

  • Hackers demand $50 million from Acer in ransomware attack

    A ransomware group is reportedly giving the Taiwanese computer maker until Sunday to pay up or its stolen data will be leaked.

  • 3 Best-in-Class Cloud Stocks Down Over 20% in This Correction

    One reason to be optimistic even in the recent brutal tech sell-off is that the correction doesn't have anything to do with company fundamentals. The sell-off is rather largely a function of inflation fears and of switching to "reopening" stocks, cyclical stocks, and even bonds, forcing investors to sell some tech winners -- up big over the past year -- to fund purchases even in these new areas.

  • There's a Brand New Pasta Shape That's Perfect for Sauce

    "Cascatelli" is a new type of noodle from artisanal American pasta maker Sfoglini and podcast host Dan Pashman, a vocal spaghetti skeptic.

  • Death sentence could be reimposed for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for&nbsp;Boston Marathon bomber&nbsp;Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Biden with an early test of his opposition to&nbsp;capital punishment.

  • Trump: McConnell ‘Not Strong Enough’ to Block Biden Agenda

    Former president Donald Trump said Monday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) is “not strong enough” to block President Joe Biden’s agenda, which he likened to the progressive policy platform championed by Senator Bernie Sanders “on steroids.” During an interview with Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus, Trump criticized the new administration over its handling of the crisis at the southern border and added that the Democrats are “going to destroy our country in other ways, too.” He said Democrats would pack the Supreme Court, implement big tax increases and take away Americans’ guns and there would be “no stopping them.” “I never thought that Biden in a million years would be worse — nobody did — would be far worse than Bernie Sanders. This is Bernie Sanders on steroids,” Trump said. He added: “In our leadership, Mitch isn’t strong enough to stop people. Never was. That’s like one of the big secrets, but he had the majority, but now that he’s not in the majority, he’s not — he’s not doing his thing.” “He’s not doing what he should be doing,” Trump added. Earlier this month, the Senate passed Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID response bill using budget reconciliation. The process allowed Democrats to advance the measure with just a simple majority and therefore without support from McConnell or other GOP senators. Trump’s comments come days after McConnell threatened to use “every” rule available to advance conservative policies if Democrats choose to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority in place of a 60-vote threshold. “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said in a floor speech. “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country—we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” McConnell added. He suggested a Republican-majority Senate would pass national right-to-work legislation, defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities “on day one,” allow concealed carry in all 50 states, and more.

  • Miami Beach declares state of emergency after weekend disorder

    The mayor of Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency as the police struggled to control the crowds who descended on the city for the annual spring break. Dan Gelber imposed an 8 pm curfew after warning that the numbers of revellers are "more than we can handle". The city took draconian measures fearing that the crowds, who were neither wearing masks nor observing social distancing, would trigger another coronavirus surge. On Sunday the City Commission voted to extend the 8pm curfew for another three weeks. More than 32,000 Floridians have died from Covid-19, with Miami-Dade County proving one of the centres of the pandemic. Despite health experts' fears, Florida has eased many of the lockdown restrictions with the state governor, Ron DeSantis boasting that the area was booming - unlike Los Angeles and New York City. The relaxation turned Miami Beach into a magnet for lockdown-weary revellers who descended on the city in huge numbers, especially with hotels and airlines slashing prices to boost demand.

  • A Louisiana man used Grindr as a 'hunting ground' to kidnap and attempt to kill gay men, according to a federal criminal complaint

    A Louisiana man was indicted after prosecutors said he attempted to kill a gay man who he met on Grindr. He also faces multiple charges of kidnapping.

  • Dearth of interpreters leaves deaf students struggling in Sudan

    At Sudan University's fine arts college, two full-time sign language interpreters dart between classes trying to cater to dozens of students who are deaf or hard of hearing. The college, in the capital Khartoum, is one of the few places in Sudan where students with impaired hearing can enrol in higher education. In practical classes, diminished hearing reduces distractions and allows the students to focus, teachers at the arts college say.

  • 5 die in stampede to view body of Tanzania's Magufuli

    Five people, including four children, died in a suspected stampede during a public viewing of the body of former Tanzanian President John Magufuli over the weekend, as regional leaders joined Tanzanians to pay their last respects to the controversial leader. Magufuli was one of Africa's most prominent COVID-19 skeptics and even though his government announced that he had died of a heart failure on Wednesday, opposition leaders and his critics charge that he died of complications from COVID-19. Tens of thousands of Tanzanians came out to view Magufuli's body at Uhuru Stadium in the country's largest city, Dar es Salaam, over the weekend.

  • Death of nurse leads to fines at Oakland hospital

    Sutter Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland will face fines after an investigation into the death of a nurse last July, according to the California Nurses Association.

  • On federal death row, inmates talk about Biden, executions

    A top issue these days: whether President Joe Biden will halt executions, several told The Associated Press. Biden hasn’t spoken publicly about capital punishment since taking office four days after the Trump administration executed the last of 13 inmates at the Terre Haute, Indiana, penitentiary where all federal death row inmates are held. The six-month run of executions cut their unit from around 63 to 50.

  • Massive religious gathering worries India as COVID-19 cases surge

    India's health ministry warned on Sunday that a huge gathering of devotees for a Hindu festival could send coronavirus cases surging, as the country recorded the most new infections in nearly four months. The ministry said up to 40 people were testing positive for COVID-19 daily around the site of the weeks-long Mahakumbh that began this month and peaks in April in the Himalayan holy town of Haridwar, next to the Ganges. In a letter to the state government of Uttarakhand, where Haridwar is located, the ministry told local authorities their daily coronavirus testing of 55,000 people in Haridwar was not enough given the large numbers of pilgrims expected, and that cases were already rising.

  • Investigation finds scant punishment for Florida foster home abuse

    A USA Today investigation into Florida's foster care system revealed a lax approach to investigating and punishing foster parents accused of abuse or neglect.The paper's Suzanne Hirt, Michael Braga and Peat Beall reviewed a cache of 5,000 documents that reveal allegations of foster care abuse are more widespread than previously reported. Why it matters: The Department of Children and Families investigates complaints of abuse and neglect — so when DCF investigates foster families, it is effectively investigating itself, creating possible conflicts.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe backdrop: In 2014, state lawmakers rewrote rules to make it easier to take children from their parents, but they had no plan for where to house the growing numbers.An October USA Today investigation showed that caseworkers placed kids in overcrowded homes and with foster parents who later faced civil or criminal charges of sexual assault and torture. How it happened: An anonymous source gave the paper a spreadsheet of calls to the DCF abuse hotline from teachers, health care professionals, day care workers, neighbors and others about the treatment of kids in state care. The number of foster care referrals rose by roughly 54% over the past five years.DCF revoked or refused to renew only 29 caregivers’ licenses over the same period.Between the lines: In an overburdened child welfare system, the kinds of abuse and neglect that would get children removed from their biological parents may not get kids removed from foster parents. That's a dangerous double standard.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Crowd with gun tries to get into NC hospital after shooting victim arrived, cops say

    Police said it was “never an active shooter scene.”

  • Israel takes Palestinian minister's VIP pass over ICC meeting, Palestinians say

    Israeli authorities confiscated the VIP border pass of Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki upon his return to the West Bank from a meeting at the International Criminal Court, a Palestinian official said on Sunday. Ahmed al-Deek, an official at Maliki's office, told Reuters the Israeli move was linked to Maliki's meeting with ICC lead prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at her office in The Hague on Thursday.

  • Attorney to turn over evidence in Deshaun Watson case

    The attorney representing the women who allege Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson acted inappropriately or sexually assaulted them said he plans to turn over evidence and affidavits to the police and district attorney in Houston on Monday. Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee posted on Instagram that his team also will be requesting that prosecutors empanel a grand jury to review the evidence to recommend whether criminal charges are warranted. As of Friday, Buzbee had filed civil suits in Harris County, Texas, against Watson on behalf of seven women.

  • The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of March 21

    This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So […]

  • Back-to-Back deaths on Rikers Island raise more concerns

    According to the Daily News, one Rikers Island jail inmate recently died in an incident involving his head being trapped […]

  • Pete Davidson Gets Court Ordered Protection From Fake Wife

    Michelle Mootreddy was arrested on Thursday for breaking into Davidson’s Staten Island home. Mootreddy is charged with a host of felonies for the incident.

  • The Biden administration missed its own deadline for working out what to do with Trump's half-finished border wall

    Officials were due to announce a plan by March 20, but the deadline came and went. Meanwhile, attention is diverted to a surge in border crossings.