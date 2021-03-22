Inmate dies in Rush City prison, cellmate suspected

An inmate at the state correctional facility in Rush City is dead and authorities say his death may have been a homicide.

Corrections officers found James Francis Howard in his cell suffering from injuries to his face and head while doing rounds about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They entered the cell and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. But Howard, 56, was pronounced dead about 50 minutes later, a statement from the Minnesota Department of Corrections said.

Howard's cellmate, a 29-year-old man, was taken into custody.

"The death is being investigated as a possible homicide," the statement said.

Howard and the suspect shared a cell in a temporary housing unit, which means they are not actively engaged in employment or programming.

Howard was serving a homicide sentence and was not due for release until May 2034. His cellmate, whose name has not been released, was serving two sentences for assault and was due to be released on May 17, the corrections department said.

The last time an inmate died following an altercation with another inmate happened in 2013 at the Oak Park Heights facility.

Investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Chisago County Sheriff and the Department of Corrections' Office of Special Investigations are looking into the death.

No further information was immediately available.

