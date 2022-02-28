Inmate dies at South County Detention Facility, Tulare County detectives investigate

A typical cell for two at the new South County Detention Facility in Porterville on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

Tulare County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate who died at Porterville's South County Detention Facility.

At 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, correctional deputies found Rodney Suell, a 41-year-old inmate, suffering from a "medical emergency." Deputies and medical staff administered first-aid and paramedics were called to the jail.

Paramedics took over "life-saving measures," but Suell died at the facility, deputies said.

Tulare County detectives took over the investigation and say that Suell was housed by himself. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death, sheriff officials said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case urged to call Detective Nick Sandoval or Sgt. Jessica Vieyra at 733-6218. Those who want to remain anonymous can call or text 725-4194 or send an email to tcso@tipnow.com.

Sheyanne Romero is a journalist for the USA TODAY Network and manages content for the Salinas Californian.

