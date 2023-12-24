Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail

Goshen News, Ind.
·1 min read

Dec. 23—BREMEN — The Indiana State Police is investigating the death of an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The ISP were contacted Saturday evening at approximately 1:15 p.m. Saturday after jail staff were alerted to a 65-year-old female inmate suffering from what is suspected to be a medical emergency, an ISP news release stated.

Life-saving efforts were taken by jail staff until emergency medical technicians arrived. Despite life-saving measures by jail staff and EMTs, the inmate was pronounced deceased at the jail.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Tuesday at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

