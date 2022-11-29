Inmate dies after struggle with Clayton County officers, GBI says

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Clayton County Jail inmate died Monday night.

GBI officials said 38-year-old inmate Terry lee Thurmond of Hapeville attempted to jump from the second floor of the jail when other inmates and officers attempted to stop him.

After he struggled with officers for an extended period, GBI agents said he was tased.

Authorities said Thurmond was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The information regarding how Thurmond got to the second floor and why he attempted to jump is unknown.

The circumstance of Thurmond’s death has not been released.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s office is in the process of conducting an autopsy.

